Inspections at LB Nagar Cong candidate Madhu Yashki’s residence causes commotion

Hyderabad: A midnight search by the police at the house of Madhu Yashki Goud, a senior leader of the Telangana Congress, who is contesting as the party's candidate from LB Nagar, caused a commotion. On Tuesday night, the Election Flying Squad and the police conducted joint searches at his temporary residence in Vinayakanagar, Hayatnagar. On this occasion, a heated argument took place between Madhu Yashki's followers and the police.



Madhu Yashki's family members alleged that they were terrorized in the name of inspections. Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that the police barged into his house in the name of inspections under the pressure of BRS. He said that he will file a complaint with the Election Commission. The police responded to these searches. They explained that the inspections were conducted due to complaints that he had kept a large amount of cash in his house and was distributing the money.