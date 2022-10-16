'Insulted' Boora Narsaiah quits TRS, set to join BJP

Hyderabad: Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud formally quit the ruling party on Saturday. He sent his resignation letter to the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In his resignation letter, Boora told the Chief Minister that he had faced a lot of insults after he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bhongir. However, because of the relation with the Chief Minister and his family, he faced all these with decency.

"Even though you knew that I am not a person who does 'piravis' but you did not give me an opportunity to meet you to raise the issues of weaker sections which has pained me a lot," said Narsaiah Goud to the CM.

Goud said that he felt that the party did not need his services in the Munugodu bypoll.

He said that though he was a former MP, he was not consulted and there was no invitation to the Atma Gourava Sabha. "Munugode ticket is not an issue but if asking ticket for a BC candidate is a crime then there is no need for me to be in the party. BCs facing discrimination in financial, education and education sectors Telangana was painful," said Goud. The TRS leader was unhappy with the Chief Minister for not giving time to the party leaders to meet him.

The TRS leader said that it appears as if people of Telangana would have to take up agitation more intensively than the Telangana agitation only to meet him. "Few decisions like Dharani, banning GP Layouts registrations etc were bringing bad name to the government and I wanted to bring this to you Chief Minister but there was no chance to meet the Chief Minister.

Hence what should I do by being in TRS," he asked. What was painful was that the government failed to have a statue of Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar, he said.

Stating that the people of Telangana will not tolerate the political bounded labour, Narsaiah Goud said, "I was in the party till now because of the respect I had for KCR and the opportunities he gave to me.

But, there is a big difference between respect and slavery. There are no issues even if I don't get opportunities but when there is no chance to bring the issues of the people to you, it is meaningless to be in TRS."

Meanwhile, Narsaiah Goud met with BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi and express his desire to join the saffron party during the meeting.