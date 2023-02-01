Inter revaluation may spark student suicides: SFI

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education deciding to implement an onscreen digital revaluation system for the upcoming Inter exam, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has expressed apprehension that it could go wrong and spark student suicides.

Said RL Murthy, State SFI president, there is no need for online mode evaluation for Inter students. Implementation of the system will lead to the repetition of 2019 when digitalisation of marks allegedly led to many students ending their lives after failing in the exam. In such a setting without proper training, computers to correct so many papers, evaluation without understanding the possibilities means that students are likely to lose.

Said another member of SFI, "Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had announced that this year the revaluation should be done for only one subject, but Navin Mittal, Commissioner and Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, announced that it will be taken up in commerce, languages and humanities. A total of 35 lakh answer scripts will be revaluated. It will be better if TSBIE re-thinks on the implementation of online mode revaluation."