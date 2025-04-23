Internal assessment proposed for arts and commerce students

Hyderabad: Students studying intermediate courses in the arts and commerce streams are likely to receive a boost beyond traditional textbooks from the ensuing academic year.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has proposed to the State government the introduction of a practical-cum-theoretical assessment pattern for students in these streams. This initiative aims to provide students with a more comprehensive educational experience beyond classroom learning.

As part of their internal assessments, students will have the opportunity to explore historical landmarks, iconic monuments, and vibrant vegetable markets, to allow them to immerse themselves in the practical application of their studies.

The new assessment method is expected to be implemented starting from the academic year 2025-26, pending approval from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also oversees the education portfolio.

The proposed plan includes conducting four internal assessments throughout the year. Each will carry five marks, and an overall internal assessment will carry 20 marks. Additionally, students will take annual examinations worth 80 marks.