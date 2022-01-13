International credit card fraud gang busted in Hyderabad, Rs 1.11 crore seized

The Cyberabad police on Thursday busted a fake call centre racket and arrested a seven-member gang. A total of Rs 1.11 crore cash, four laptops, 23 mobile phones, debit cards, cheque books and other articles from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Naveen Bhutani (41), Mohit (32), Nagaraju Bondada (36), D Sravan Kumar (42), Monu (33), Sadhanala Mukkanti Srinivasa Rao (36) and P Vennelakanti (34).

According to the police, the gang is said to have been defrauding foreign nationals on the pretext of providing technical services related to international credit cards. In a press conference, Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said that they launched an investigation into the credit card fraud case on the complaint of HDFC credit intelligence and control unit. The complaint stated that the bank has been suspicious transactions through point of sale machines i.e. an amount of Rs 64.40 lakh transactions were made within a span of five days, he added.

The call centre was operated with 80-member staff which targeted the customers having international credit cards. The prime accused, Naveen Botany established RN Tech services in Delhi, Mohali and Ghaziabad. The gang secured the details of the customers from UK, Singapore, Australia having international credit cards.

"The gang defrauded the people of Rs 50 lakh and there are two more gangs in Dubai," the CP said.