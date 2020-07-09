International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad holds webinar on quantum computing

IIIT-H's robust quantum computing group with experts from the field and allied areas create an online platform that brings together eminent minds from across the country and offer students to gain a holistic view of the entire spectrum of modern research in quantum physics

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), successfully conducted Quantum Talks 2020, the first of its kind webinar on quantum information and computation in India.

IIIT-H's robust quantum computing group with experts from the field and allied areas created an online platform that brought together eminent minds from across the country and offered students to gain a holistic view of the entire spectrum of modern research in quantum physics. Quantum computation, information processing and communication have emerged at the forefront of science and technology research in the last two decades. Quantum computers could fundamentally change what we do.

The five-day symposium included 21 lectures by distinguished professors from various institutions across the country (University of Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Jodhpur, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, Harish Chandra Research Institute, University of Calcutta, Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore University, IISER Bhopal, National Institute of Technology Patna, Delhi Technical University, S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Institute of Physics, Raman Research Institute and Institute of Mathematical Science) and covered the areas of quantum foundation, non-locality, cryptography, entanglement theory, quantum correlations, quantum thermodynamics and many body physics and of experimental research in quantum information.

Prof Indranil Chakrabarty and Prof Samyadeb Bhattacharya, co-organisers of the event from Centre for Security, Theory & Algorithmic Research (CSTAR) at IIIT-H, said, "We are heartened by the encouraging response to such an initiative. Going forward, IIITH hopes to enable more of such platforms to stimulate discussions on quantum computing."