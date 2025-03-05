Live
- BJD, BJP spar over moving PR Day to April 24
- Trump Honors Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel as Honorary Secret Service Agent
- India charging 70 pc auto tariffs; Is Trump's 100 pc claim wrong?
- Alzheimer’s disease: Researchers discover role of key protein
- TN forced to fight for its rights: CM Stalin on delimitation row
- Trump announces capture of 'monster' behind Afghanistan suicide bombing, thanks Pakistan
- LeBron James Makes NBA History with 50,000 Combined Points
- Biju patnaik birth anniv delinked from PR Day
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
Just In
International Women’s Day celebrated at NABARD
NABARD Mahbubnagar Cluster DDM Manohar Reddy emphasized the importance of women’s financial empowerment during the International Women’s Day celebrations organised here on Tuesday.
Wanaparthy: NABARD Mahbubnagar Cluster DDM Manohar Reddy emphasized the importance of women’s financial empowerment during the International Women’s Day celebrations organised here on Tuesday.
He discussed various NABARD schemes designed to support women. As the chief guest, he highlighted that strengthening the rural and agricultural economy is vital for village development.
Dr Pidigam Saidaiah, Associate Dean of Mojerla Horticulture College, also spoke at the event, noting that women can achieve anything they set their minds to and possess the potential to excel in all areas. He underscored the crucial role women play in agriculture, from sowing seeds to marketing crop products, and he said it is a welcome sign to the growing acknowledgement of their importance in this sector.
He expressed optimism that the agricultural and horticultural industries would become more profitable as women’s involvement increases.
The programme recognized contributions by women, honouring the best female farmers, members of self-help groups, students, and professors.