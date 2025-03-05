International Women’s Day celebrated at NABARD

Wanaparthy: NABARD Mahbubnagar Cluster DDM Manohar Reddy emphasized the importance of women’s financial empowerment during the International Women’s Day celebrations organised here on Tuesday.

He discussed various NABARD schemes designed to support women. As the chief guest, he highlighted that strengthening the rural and agricultural economy is vital for village development.

Dr Pidigam Saidaiah, Associate Dean of Mojerla Horticulture College, also spoke at the event, noting that women can achieve anything they set their minds to and possess the potential to excel in all areas. He underscored the crucial role women play in agriculture, from sowing seeds to marketing crop products, and he said it is a welcome sign to the growing acknowledgement of their importance in this sector.

He expressed optimism that the agricultural and horticultural industries would become more profitable as women’s involvement increases.

The programme recognized contributions by women, honouring the best female farmers, members of self-help groups, students, and professors.