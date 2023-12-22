Investigate works done in KMC: Ex-mayor Ravinder Singh

Karimnagar: Former mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh alleged that officials of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation are involved in the irregularities in tender works of Rs 1.33 crore held recently in the municipal corporation. And the authorities are ready to prepare bills for Rs 60 crore works in 60 days. It is impossible to do it immediately on such a large scale in such a short period. The municipal authorities should investigate such bills and the quality of such works through vigilance and record the bills. And the officers who worked in such divisions should be immediately set aside and supervised by officers other than their own to check the quality. And till then bills should not be recorded, Singh said.

As part of smart city works in the corporation, drainage construction was done on R & B roads. Therefore, appropriate action should be taken against the authorities who constructed such drainages and the money spent on the construction of such drainages be recovered.

Ravinder Singh along with BRS party state leaders Gunjapadugu Hariprasad and Kemasaram Tirupathi met the district Collector expressed thanks for issuing orders to record the works done in the corporation not done online but offline after the officials have not comprehensively examined the works at the field level in response to the complaint made on the corruption irregularities.

On this occasion, the district Collector assured that action would be taken against the corrupt officials as they asked to take action against the officials who acted negligently on the smart city works and committed corruption in collusion with the contractors and trampled the regulations.