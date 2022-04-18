Investigation begins in woman-son suicide in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: The Kamareddy police has finally begun the investigation in woman-son suicide case in Ramayampet. The police have formed three teams to nab the accused involved into the case. The police are also likely to send notice to the houses of the accused. The police are likely to visit the Padma and Santosh house for an enquiry into the case. The police are also likely to question the accused family members regarding the case.

It is noted that main accused Jithender Goud in the case has released both audio and video clip stating that he is innocent. The all four accused listed in the case are absconding since the suicide of woman and son took place.

On April 16, a woman and her son reportedly committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze. The incident took place at a private lodge in Kamareddy in the wee hours of Saturday. The victims identified as Padma and her son Santosh. It is said that duo has checked-in the lodge on April 11 citing health issues of mother Padma. The lodge staff on Saturday morning called the fire department and police after they observed flames coming out of the room. The fire engine and police rushed to the spot and first doused the fire. The police shifted the dead bodies to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case of suicide after they recovered three form of suicide note like a written suicide note, an audio clip and a video clip.

In the video clip, first the woman seen weeping and stating that few of the persons has been harassing her son Santosh over financial issues. Later Santosh also spoke in the video clip. He alleged that he began a business with a person identified as Basam Srinu. Then a man identified as Jithender Goud seemed to financially assisted Basam Srinu in the business. But Basam Srinu passed away a few years ago. With this Jithender Goud began asking for 50% share in the business to which Santosh said it si not possible and they cannot afford it. The bad times seemed to have began after that as a few men believed to be close associates of Jithender Goud began giving warning calls to Santosh. He said that he also took loan to give it to Jithender to avoid any disturbance in the personal and family life. He allegedly said that all the people responsible for his and mother's death are the workers of TRS ruling party in the State.

On Sunday, the Congress party on Sunday demanded stern action against the ruling TRS party leaders and police officials whose harassment drove a young businessman and his mother to suicide at Ramayampet in Medak district. Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir made this demand after visiting the relatives of Gangam Santosh and his mother G Padma, residents of Ramayampet in Medak district on Sunday. He visited the family on the instructions of AICC Telangana Incharge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Santosh and his mother Padma committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze in a lodge in Kamareddy on April 16. The police also recovered a selfie video in which Santosh and Padma alleged harassment by TRS leaders, including Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, a police inspector Nagarjuna Goud and others. "This incident has exposed that the TRS Govt has transformed Telangana into an 'extortion State'. The victim, Santosh, was being harassed by TRS leaders seeking a 50% share in his business. When he refused, he was harassed and tortured by the police officials. This horrifying incident has also exposed the unholy nexus between the ruling party and the police department which are ruining the lives of common people," he said. Shabbir Ali said the Kamareddy Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against seven people. However, he said the police should alter the case to that of murder, extortion and organised crime. "This is not a simple case of Abetment to Suicide which is primarily based on circumstances. In this case, the ruling TRS leaders, in connivance with police and other officials, created circumstances so as to force the targeted victims to commit suicide so that they acquire their business or property. This is a cold-blooded murder, he alleged.