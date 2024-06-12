Invitation to Minister of Religion Konda Surekha for Brahmotsavam

Live
Nagarkurnool: The members of the temple committee handed over the invitation letter to the State Devadaya and Tourism Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha for the annual Brahmotsavam of Sripuram Sri Ranganayaka Swamy, one of the oldest Vaishnava temples in Nagar Kurnool district. Committee members who met Minister Konda Surekha at MP MLA Colony in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday They explained the features of Temple.
As part of Swamivari Brahmotsavam, abhishekam, Thirumanjanam, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punya text, Raksha bandhanam, bud offering, Agni Pratishta, Dhwajarohanam, Garuda Mudda, Bheri Puja, Devtahwanam and other puja programs will be organized for Swami on June 15. It was explained that on June 17, Sri Goda Ranganatha Swami Thiru Kalyanam and Rahotsavam will be held in the evening, and on June 18, there will be puja programs such as Maha Purnahuti, Chakra Bathing, Devathodwasana, Dwadasaradhana, Dhwaja Avarohana, Kumbha Prokshana etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Konda Surekha assured that the government will provide support for the development of ancient temples and provision of facilities for devotees. TV Muralidharacharya, Vastala Sridhar Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Narender Reddy were the members of the temple committee in this program. Mallikarjun, Visveshwar and others participated.