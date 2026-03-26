‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ debate throws House into turmoil

A discussion regarding the issue of ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ (Mahua flower liquor) in the Assembly escalated into a heated uproar on Wednesday. While Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy presented his views on the subject, BJP MLA P Rakesh Reddy made a satirical remark.

He lashed out, accusing the government of treating the ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ issue as a joke. He asserted that if the government were to manufacture ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’, they should refrain from naming it after "Indiramma." This drew a furious reaction from the ministers. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed his outrage over the mention of Indiramma's name in the context of ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’, demanding that Rakesh Reddy tender an apology.

Speaking on the matter, Minister Seethakka asked, "Why harbour such animosity toward Indira Gandhi? You have disparaged a female leader. Rakesh Reddy must apologise. We reserve the name 'Indiramma' exclusively for welfare schemes—not for initiatives that create crises."

Minister Sridhar Babu questioned whether this was the extent of the respect the BJP accords to women? He stated that Rakesh Reddy had made an inappropriate slip of the tongue and insisted that he must apologise. However, BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy clarified that he had no intention of insulting Indira Gandhi. Speaking in his defense, Rakesh Reddy stated, "Indira Gandhi was the 'Iron Lady'—a world-class leader. The Congress government typically names its welfare schemes after Indiramma. My suggestion--made out of respect--was simply that the name of such a great female leader, Indira, should not be associated with an ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ scheme; it was not intended as an insult.

“There is nothing erroneous in my remarks. Are you attempting to intimidate me by asking if I am 'joking'? Please examine the legislative records to verify exactly what I said that was supposedly wrong. If necessary, constitute a House Committee to investigate the matter.

If it is indeed deemed necessary for me to apologize, I will do so. We have always held former Prime Minister Indira in high regard," Rakesh Reddy said.