IRISET to celebrate 66th annual day

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) completed 66 years of existence on Friday and will celebrate its annual day on November 26.

According to South Central Railway officials, IRISET, located in Tarnaka, Secunderabad is one of the eight Centralised Training Institutes of Indian Railways specialised in imparting training on railway signaling and telecommunication systems. The training imparted by IRISET plays a unique role in shaping railway signaling and telecommunication engineers. The USP of this institute is - it houses all varieties of signaling and telecommunication systems in working order under a single roof.

The institute trains the new recruits into the system either through UPSC or RRB selections. The initial training spanning around six months lays emphasis on the fundamentals of railway signaling, safety in train operations, and hands-on exposure in the laboratories. The institute has well-furnished classrooms and hostel accommodation within the campus to train around 500 students.

On average, 5,170 officers and supervisors are trained at the institute in a year. So far, IRISET has trained 1,07,671 railway personnel. In 2022, Centre of Excellence was established at the institute to conduct research on Kavach-Indian Railways Automatic Train Protection Systems, said senior officer, SCR.