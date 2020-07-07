Irked Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for meet with CS, Health Secretary

Hyderabad: Concerned over the way COVID-19 cases have been spreading in Telangana, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Health) to review the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus. In fact, she wanted to hold a meeting with them on Monday itself but it did not happen as the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary were in a meeting with Minister for Health Eatala Rajender when they got the information from the Raj Bhavan.

As the meeting got postponed, the Governor interacted with netizens on the situation in the state. Many netizens urged her to focus on the way the private hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts and fleecing the affected patients. She assured them to take up the issue with the managements of private hospitals.

Some netizens complained to her that there was a shortage of beds in hospitals and they were not admitting patients. She said she would draw the attention of the government and will review the situation with the officials. She also received complaints that the government was not taking up tests on a large scale.