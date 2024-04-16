Irrigation projects: BRS fires failure salvo against TG govt

Hyderabad:Senior BRS leader Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday alleged that the State government has failed in the management of irrigation projects; its representatives have no time to visit farmers who are suffering with dried crops.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he alleged that the ministers and the CM don’t have time to visit farmers. ‘The government is not clear where to buy grain and store it. The Congress leaders are busy giving ‘kanduvas’ to leaders joining their party. The godowns’ capacity has been increased from four lakh MT to 24 lakh MTs.

The BRS leader demanded clarity from the government whether it would provide Rs 500/quintal for the Rabi crop? “You raised your hands saying that they had just come to power for the Kharif crop. Now will you raise your hands in the name of Parliament elections?” questioned Reddy, demanding farmers should be given bonus of Rs 500. ‘The crop should be purchased at MSP. The government should focus on drinking water and irrigation water crisis and provide Rs 500 bonus. When crops are drying, the CM goes to watch IPL matches. The behaviour of the ministers and CM is strange.

He criticised the government for not taking up Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations at the 125-ft statue. ‘The Congress has no respect for Ambedkar; this is truth that history tells. ‘The Congress party defeated Ambedkar when he contested as an independent. The Congress governments did not give Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar; it was the government led by VP Singh which gave the highest honour. The Congress only considers dalits and minorities as vote banks, Reddy stated.