Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!

It is known that the State High Court has dismissed Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and issued a verdict to consider Jalagam Venkat Rao as an MLA
Hyderabad: It is known that the government has decided to hold the assembly meetings of Telangana from August 3 (Thursday). In this background, an interesting discussion is going on in the political circles. It is known that the State High Court has dismissed Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and issued a verdict to consider Jalagam Venkat Rao as an MLA. As a result, there is a discussion about which of these two leaders will attend the assembly meetings starting from Thursday.
When Vanama approached the High Court for a stay on the verdict declaring his election invalid, the High Court rejected it. As a result, the court verdict must not be implemented. On the other hand, Jalagam Venkat Rao met the assembly secretary to recognise him as an MLA based on the court verdict. In the light of these developments, it will be clear who among these two will attend the assembly meetings only on the decision of the Speaker.
Political analysts are of the opinion that Vanama Venkateswara Rao, who has become former due to the court's verdict, is not in a position to attend the assembly meetings. At the same time, it was explained that Jalagam Venkat Rao will have to take oath as an MLA to attend the meetings. If the Speaker decides to administer oath to Jalagam, he can attend the assembly meetings as an MLA.
Analysts say that if the Speaker keeps his decision on this matter pending, none of the two will have a chance to attend the assembly meetings this time.