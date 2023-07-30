  • Menu
ISRO scientists worship Lord Venkateswara

Highlights

Ahead of the launching of the PSLV-C-56 rocket, a group of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) including Director Dr Radha Krishnan, secretary (his office) P Yasodha and Assistant Director M K Gupta offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday morning.

Tirumala: Ahead of the launching of the PSLV-C-56 rocket, a group of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) including Director Dr Radha Krishnan, secretary (his office) P Yasodha and Assistant Director M K Gupta offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday morning. The team visited the shrine during the break dharshan to perform special pujas seeking the divine blessing for the successful launch of PSLV-C-56 rocket which is scheduled to be launched at 6.30 am on Sunday from the Sriharikota launch pad.

