IT is time Komatireddy takes political sanyas: Gutha

Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy on Thursday said that it is the right time for Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy to retire from politics as he does not want any post.

He said that this is the right time to take political sanyas. He said that unnecessary comments are being made on him without time and context which is not right.

In the Congress party, if the PCC president says one thing, another leader will say something else... How can such a party come to power, he asked. He said that he will not care if he is given a ticket or not in the next election. He will give full cooperation to whoever is given the ticket. He said that what they want is the return of KCR government for the third time.