IT Minister urges NRIs to set up firms in Telugu States

Warangal: IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao has appealed to non-resident Indians (NRIs) to set up their IT companies in Telugu-speaking States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Inaugurating Quadrant Technologies global development centre at the Madikonda IT SEZ here on Friday, KTR said that its’ time for the NRIs to set up their units in tier II cities of the two Telugu States, be it Warangal, Bheemaravam or Nellore, to augment the economic development of the region. He also urged the Quadrant management and other NRIs to set up their units in Nellore and Bhimavaram. KTR also expressed his willingness to speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocation of lands. “All that I want Telugu States to prosper economically,” KTR said.

KTR said that about 40 per cent of the IT employees in Bengaluru hail from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They will get back to their respective States if the NRIs set up their units. Predicting a drastic change in the logistics in the next decade, he said that travel time between Hyderabad and Warangal would come down to just about 30 minutes with the advent of high-speed trains.

KTR said that there would not be much difference between Hyderabad and Warangal once the Mamnoor Airport gets operationalised. It would be a huge boost for the IT companies to set up their units in Warangal, he added.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, MP P Dayakar, Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik and municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha were among others present.