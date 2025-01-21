IT Officials Conduct Raids on Mythri Movie Makers

Hyderabad witnessed a series of aggressive raids by Income Tax (IT) officials, targeting prominent production house Mythri Movie Makers. The searches were conducted at the residences and offices of the company's key figures, including producer Naveen Yerneni and CEO Cherry.

Additionally, the homes of other partners associated with Mythri Movie Makers were also searched as part of the investigation.

Mythri Movie Makers is well-known for producing blockbuster films, including the highly successful Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa-2), which recorded massive box office collections.

The IT raids have raised speculation about the financial dealings of the production house, given its recent successes in the Telugu film industry. Officials are reportedly examining financial records and transactions linked to the company.