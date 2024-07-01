Live
- Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao attended the farewell meeting of Zilla Parishad Sarva Sabha
- Majhi listens to people’s grievances
- India likely to get above-normal rainfall in July as monsoon picks up pace: IMD
- Post T20 World Cup win euphoria, India look to future without Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja
- IANS Analysis: Chinese aggression with Philippines - a revisit to China's old tactics
- US Supreme Court rules ex-Presidents have absolute immunity for official act, not unofficial acts
- Rahul Gandhi has insulted crores of Hindus: BJP leaders
- Proceedings hampered at Calcutta HC as lawyers close to Trinamool protest against new criminal laws
- Meditation and Communication Cut-off: Secrets behind ace cueist Pankaj Advani's success
- Patanjali Ayurved Sells Home and Personal Care Business to Patanjali Foods for Rs 1,100 Crore
Just In
3 students from Gurukulam College in Bhadrachalam secure seats in IIT, ITDA PO gives advise
Tejavath of Sindhu Gurukulam College Bhadrachalam of Chapala Thanda village of Tekulapally mandal in his chamber on Monday to MPCShe read and got 236 rank in IIT and got a seat to do B.Tech in Tirupati
Badrachalam: In a proud moment for Gurukulam College in Bhadrachalam, three students have secured seats in prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Tejavath of Sindhu Gurukulam College secured 236th rank in IIT and got a seat for B.Tech in Tirupati, while Esam Ritu Sravanti from Gogupalli and Bhukya Puja from Petra Chinta village also secured seats in IITs for mining and engineering courses.
The students were felicitated by the college principal Devdas and their parents, along with RCO Gurukulam Venkateswara Rao. The students were praised for their hard work and dedication, with the hope that they will continue to excel in their academic journey.
ITDA project officer B. Rahul advised the students to not stop studying even after getting into IIT, make good friendships, and persistently work towards achieving their goals. He encouraged the students to settle down in life with their hard-earned achievements.
The event was attended by parents, faculty members, and other well-wishers of the college. Congratulations to the students on their remarkable achievements and best wishes for their future success.