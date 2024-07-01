3 students from Gurukulam College in Bhadrachalam secure seats in IIT, ITDA PO gives advise

Badrachalam: In a proud moment for Gurukulam College in Bhadrachalam, three students have secured seats in prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Tejavath of Sindhu Gurukulam College secured 236th rank in IIT and got a seat for B.Tech in Tirupati, while Esam Ritu Sravanti from Gogupalli and Bhukya Puja from Petra Chinta village also secured seats in IITs for mining and engineering courses.

The students were felicitated by the college principal Devdas and their parents, along with RCO Gurukulam Venkateswara Rao. The students were praised for their hard work and dedication, with the hope that they will continue to excel in their academic journey.

ITDA project officer B. Rahul advised the students to not stop studying even after getting into IIT, make good friendships, and persistently work towards achieving their goals. He encouraged the students to settle down in life with their hard-earned achievements.

The event was attended by parents, faculty members, and other well-wishers of the college. Congratulations to the students on their remarkable achievements and best wishes for their future success.