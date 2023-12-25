It’ll be too hard for Cong to fulfil 6Gs

Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has stated that his son Amit will contest either from Nalgonda or Bhuvanagiri Parliament constituency, if the party so wishes. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that only four districts were in favor of the Congress party and mixed results were witnessed in the rest of the districts He said that the opposition against the MLAs was evident. He said he did not foresee that BRS would be defeated.

On the six guarantees of the Congress, he said the government would not be in a position to implement them. He said that the benefits of BRS governance would be understood by the people after the whitepaper, “Swedha Patram,” was released on the development in the state during the BRS regime. Any government should work for the future and development of the state. Free travel for women in RTC buses would cost the government Rs 2,500 crore annually, he said. He found fault with the Central government over the smoke bomb attack in the Parliament. It clearly showed the shortfalls of the BJP’s governance at the Centre.