It’s concocted: Asad on his alleged brahmin ancestry

Hyderabad: While responding to the claims of his Hindu Brahmin lineage circulated by rightwingers on social media, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed these to be ‘concocted’. He felt ‘amused’ by the way the right wing was trying to make believe that he has a Brahmin ancestry.

The Hyderabad MP felt that democratic struggle for equal rights and citizenship of Muslims was being portrayed as ‘Hinduphobia’ on social media and the right wing was now trying to come up with concocted claims over his lineage. “It’s always amusing to me that even when they have to concoct a lineage, Sanghis have to find a Brahmin ancestor for me. We all have to answer for our own deeds. We are all children of Adam & Hawa AS. As for me, the democratic struggle for equal rights & citizenship of Muslims is a fight for modern India’s soul. It is not ‘Hinduphobia’,” he posted.

Asad responded to a post made on X on Saturday, with over 22,000 followers. The account named Dr Poornima had alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi’s great-grandfather was Tulsiramdas, a Hindu Brahmin. “Great Grandfather of Farooq Abdulla : Balmukund Kaul a Hindu Brahmin Great Grandfather of Assaiddin Owaiisi : Tulsiramdas a Hindu Brahmin Father of M. Jinnah : Jinnabhai Khoja of Hindu Khoja caste. And all three represent the muslims of today and spewed Hinduphobia,” the account with X handle @PoornimaNimo posted.