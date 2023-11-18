It’s Congress ‘char sau beez’ manifesto, charges Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday quipped that it was not 42-page Congress manifesto, but a 420 manifesto, which cannot be implemented. He said the Congress knows it cannot win; hence it is giving guarantees which cannot be implemented. ‘They have written many pages giving assurances which are difficult to implement, but they lack credibility.’

“We are seeing people suffering because of lack of power in Karnataka. They are experiencing many difficulties. The Congress has brought forward a 420 manifesto before people. They have included 24-hour power supply because they are afraid that people will chase them black and blue,” said Rao.

The BRS leader questioned whether the Congress was implementing the ‘unfeasible’ promises in Congress-ruled States? “We are implementing half of the promises in the form of ‘Rythu Bandhu’, ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’, distribution of sheep. The Congress party has copied the BRS manifesto,” he claimed.

Responding to allegations of excessive loans by the BJP leaders, Rao said Eatala Rajender was the one who had signed to get the loans. “You have worked as Health Minister for two years.