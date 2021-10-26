It's the golden era for reforms in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Asserting that reforms mean fruits of welfare should reach the poor and eradication of corruption, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday observed that presently there was a golden era for reforms in the State.

He spoke on administrative reforms in the State during the party plenary being held at HICC. Rao said the Samagra Kutumba Survey was the base for reforms in the State. The one-day survey taken up by the government was a revolution in the country and the yagna was reaching every household because of the survey. "Earlier it was said 'what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow, but now under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership what Telangana does today, India does tomorrow. All States have CMs, but we have a person who has achieved Telangana," said KTR.

He mentioned reforms like increasing districts from 10 to 33 and also raising mandals, municipalities, Gram Panchayats in the State. "After the new Panchayat Raj Act was introduced all villages have become models in Telangana. Corruption was banished in municipalities with the new Municipal Act. The government provided camp offices for MLAs. They are used by people to get their problems solved. People who said you don't know how to rule are now praising the reforms ushered in by KCR," said Rao.

On land reforms, he stated that no State could dare take up them, while the TRS government completed 95 per cent. "The reforms are showing the way for the country". He said the Dharani portal was a sensation in the reform era. This helped people know their land details online. The land digitisation was another revolution in the State, which no one can tamper with.

KTR said, "Telangana is a destination for many industries. We are the capital for world vaccines. Once Telangana was the back office for IT companies, but now it is the backbone for giants like Google, Amazon. In the coming days IT will not be just information technology, but Incredible Telangana," he quipped. He said while the government's slogan was to start-up, the Centre's slogan was 'pack up'. The State is a successful start-up- which achieved remarkable progress during the last seven years. Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy supported the resolution.