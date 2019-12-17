It's Time To Recap Events…

As the sands are running out for drawing the curtains on 2019, it's time to recap a year-in-review of happenings in Telangana State. The fledgling State continues to be rocked with a raft of issues.

It's true that while TRS government in the State, running second term, is in an unassailable position, the ruling party is finding itself in a piquant situation, what with the newbies from other parties, are squirming in protest as they could not be rewarded with political crumbs.

While the powers-that-be call the shots and preside over the destiny of the State with impunity, the Opposition has turned otiose and become a pack of laggards.

Right from the advent of year 2019 till its wrap up, horrific incidents were added to the ever-growing catalogue of crimes the State is witnessing.

So,let's take a gander look at the year that was and hope for the best in the new year set to ring in soon