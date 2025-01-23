Jackpot for Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday secured significant commitments at the ongo-ing Davos Summit. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state's delegation attracted investments exceeding Rs 60,000 crore through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with promi-nent global companies on the third day of the summit.

The Sun Petrochemicals has pledged an investment of Rs 45,000 crore in Telangana for the establishment of a solar power project and a large-scale pumped storage power unit. These facilities, to be developed in Nagarkurnool, Mancherial and Mulugu districts, are projected to gener-ate approximately 7,000 jobs. This represents the largest single agree-ment secured by the Telangana government at Davos to date.

In the IT sector, India's leading IT services company, HCLTech and the global datacenter network CtrlS have signed MoUs with the Telangana government to establish new facilities in Hyderabad.

HCLTech's upcoming 320,000-sq-ft technology center in Hi-Tech City will focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transfor-mation solutions across industries such as hi-tech, life sciences, and fi-nancial services. The state-of-the-art facility, certified Gold by the Indian Green Building Council, will employ 5,000 IT professionals. The company plans to officially inaugurate the center in February, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited to preside over the event.

HCLTech CEO & Managing Director C Vijayakumar said: “Hyderabad’s in-frastructure and talent pool have been pivotal to our growth. This new center will enhance our global service capabilities while supporting the local technology ecosystem.”

The CtrlS Datacenters Limited has announced plans to establish an AI Datacenter Cluster in Hyderabad with a capacity of 400 MW, represent-ing an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The project is expected to create 3,600 direct and indirect jobs and generate substantial economic bene-fits through increased tax revenues.

Sridhar Babu emphasized the importance of the partnership with CtrlS, stating, “This collaboration is a significant milestone in our vision to posi-tion Telangana as a global leader in digital infrastructure. The AI Datacen-ter Cluster will strengthen state’s IT capabilities and foster inclusive growth through job creation.”

CtrlS Datacenters Founder & CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy said, “We are de-lighted to collaborate with the Telangana government on this transform-ative project. The AI Datacenter Cluster will set new benchmarks in inno-vation, sustainability, and infrastructure, contributing to the state’s growth story.”