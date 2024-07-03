Jagan govt diverted funds from TTD Treasury

Hyderabad: BJP's Andhra Pradesh State spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy alleged that the State government under former Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had turned Tirumala, the spiritual capital, into his estate. Addressing media along with Telangana BJP leader and former MLA N Ramachander Rao here on Tuesday, he said that the Jaganmohan Reddy's government had appointed 81 member-trustees for the TTD.

However, many of them have criminal records and face cases that are serious in nature, he said, adding that there are no provisions to transfer funds from any temples to panchayats and municipalities in the country.

“However, there have been many complaints in the past that Karunakar Reddy, who acted as the chairman of TTD, took commission in TTD engineering work. Also, an attempt was made under Jaganmohan Reddy's government to transfer the funds from the Tirumala Devasthanam to the Municipal Corporation. BJP has questioned this many times,” he said.

Currently, the AP State Vigilance is conducting an investigation into the diversion of funds and corruption during the last five years. He said that recent elections taught a lesson to the previous YCP government, which had injured the sentiments of the devotees looting the treasury of Lord of the Seven Hills.