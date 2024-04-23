Jagga Reddy condemns Eatala’s remarks on RaGa

Hyderabad: Condemning the remarks of former minister and Malkajgiri BJP candidate Eatela Rajender, who stated that Rahul Gandhi would never become the PM of the country, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy asserted that Rahul Gandhi remains a towering personality and Eatela has no stature to criticise him.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the former Sangareddy MLA said the nation was in dire need of a leader like Rahul Gandhi. “The need of the hour for the country is the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ensure overall development, the welfare of all sections of society, and, more importantly, to save the secular fabric of the nation,” he said.

Jagga Reddy said the ideals of Lord Sri Rama will be able to be implemented successfully only if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the country. The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing politics and dividing the people in the name of religion and said that the BJP government at the Centre had done nothing for the country in terms of development during the last ten years.