Jagtial: 2 of 3 missing women found dead in rivulet

Two of three women who have gone missing were found dead in Dharmasamudram lake in Jagtial. Locals who found the bodies of two women -- Gangajala and Mallika informed the police.



Going into details, three women went missing from Upparipeta on Wednesday. Of the three people, two drowned in lake while efforts are on to trace another woman identified as Vandana. The police suspect that the three women, residing in the same neighbourhood may have committed suicide.

They registered a case and took up an investigation. The bodies were sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, the police deployed swimmers to fish out the body of Vandana. More details are awaited.