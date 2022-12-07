Jagtial Collectorate all set for inauguration

Jagtial: New Integrated District Offices Complex (Integrated District Offices Complex) with all facilities, spacious rooms, modern amenities and beautiful greenery all around makes one feel like a park is going to be accessible to all.

CM KCR will formally inaugurate the building on Wednesday. In 2017, the State government decided to construct an integrated district office complex building for Jagtial district. The government has issued orders for the construction of IDOC on 20 acres of SRSP abadi land at a cost of Rs 49.20 crore.

Hyderabad-based Navatej Infrastructure company started the construction of the Collectorate in November. Collector, Additional Collector and District Revenue Officer camp offices have been constructed on 8 acres.

District Collector camp office in 6,000 square feet, Additional Collector camp office is in 2,877 square feet and District Revenue Officer camp office is in 2,130 square feet. In G plus 2 method housing complexes of district level officials have been constructed with an area of 19,300 square feet.

The camp offices of Collector, Additional Collector and Revenue Officers have already been constructed and handed over to the government. At present the Collector and Additional Collectors are performing their duties from the respective camp offices.

Rooms have been constructed for 32 branches in IDOC. Three large chambers for Collector and Additional Collectors, visitors waiting hall and integrated meeting hall have been constructed with central AC, besides three mini meeting halls.

The construction of internal roads has been completed in the Collectorate. Two lifts have been arranged to reach the top of the collectorate. Two power sub-stations with a capacity of 315 KV have been constructed and a generator of 160 KV capacity has been installed for uninterrupted power supply.

IDOC building is constructed to house all government department offices in one place with completely new amenities and it will be another jewel in the crown of Jagtial's glory.

Similarly, a medical college will be set up at a cost of 119 crore in 27.08 acres in Jagtial. The medical college will be built on 1.87 acres, women's campus on 0.61 acres, boys' campus on 0.61 acres and 3.80 acres for the hospital.

The classes of the first batch MBBS with 150 students started from November 15 this year.

As part of his visit to the district this month, the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the new medical college building.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar speaking to The Hands India said that Telangana has become an icon for the country today by forming new districts as part of administrative convenience and building them with modern touches.