Jagtial: Fire breaks out at MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao camp office

A major broke out in MLA Vidhyasagar Rao's camp office in Metpalli on Friday night. The MLA's wife Saroja is said to have suffered injuries and was shifted to hospital by relatives. She was later sent to Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

The mishap took place when Saroja was preparing delicacies in the kitchen for Sankranti and the fire engulfed the kitchen due to gas leakage. Fire engulfed the entire kitchen following which Saroja sustained burn injuries on half of her body.

The condition of the MLA's wife is said to be stable, according to her son Dr Sanjay.