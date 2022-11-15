Jagtial: Govt Medical College to be opened today

Jagtial: MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar has on Monday visited the Government Medical College here on the eve of the opening of the college on Tuesday.

The MLA thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the district people for granting the medical college after a request made to him during the 2018 elections. He also thanked Health Minister T Harish Rao and Welfare Miniter Koppula Eshwar for their cooperation in setting up the college By the time Telangana state was formed there were only five medical colleges in the State. After the formation of the State, one medical college was allotted to each district. Now there were 17 medical colleges in Telangana, he said.

The bed capacity at the District Hospital would increase to 500 beds from the present capacity of 330. Assistant, Associate Professors, teachers and doctors have been appointed. The State government has also relaxed the age limit in the appointment of professors, Dr. Sanjay Kumar said.

He said that the tenders for classrooms with Rs 140 crores have been completed and soon the foundation stone would be laid by the hands of the Chief Minister. Rs 11 crores have been sanctioned for the road on four sides.

Out of 150 medical college students, 128 would be from Telangana. Now 6370 medical seats were available in the State. The BJP MP who failed to ensure sanctioning of funds should visit the college to see the facilities. He said that AIIMS, which was set up five years ago was still lacking facilities like labour room and operation theatre, but the Medical Colleges set up by the State government have all the facilities. He congratulated Jagtial student Sushma for getting a seat in the college.

The college principal Sivaram Prasad, vice principal David Raj, councilors Jambarthi Raj Kumar, Kusari Anil, TRS town Vice President D Raj Kumar, Former Library Director Sudhakar, Student Section President Arif, Labor Section Pawan, Krishna Rao, Anjaiah, Nayakulu and others were present.