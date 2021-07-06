Jagtial: MLA M Sanjay Kumar laid foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms at Government Women's Degree College on Monday.

The MLA released Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admission posters on the occasion and said that the additional classrooms were being built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The education system and children's education was thrown into doldrums because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had worked hard to comply with the directives given by the Centre to contain the spread of the coronavirus. But there was some difficulty due to the attitude of the Central government in the vaccination drive, he said.

The State government was the forerunner in the country in conducting vaccination drives for super spiders and stopping the spread Covid with fever survey. With the proposed Jagtial Medical College, the poor would get quality medical treatment.

They recalled the services of former principal, Ravinder, who worked tirelessly for the college development. Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Shravani, District Library Chairman Chandrasekhar Goud, councilor Chukka Naveen, Principal Srinivas Reddy and others were present.