Jagtial youth ends life in Bahrain, sends message to parents before suicide

A 25-year-old youngster from Korutla of Jagtial district ended his life in Bahrain on Monday evening. He was identified as Naveen, a native of Venkatapur village of Korutla Mandal. The reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Naveen had gone to Bahrain on February 8 this year in search of a job and is working in a company. On Monday evening, he hanged himself to death from the ceiling at his residence. Before committing suicide, Naveen sent a voice message to his parents asking them not to worry about his death.

In the message, Naveen said that he was not committing suicide due to work, but has taken the decision since he is not interested in living. "My last rites will be held in Bahrain since it might not be possible to bring my body to India," he said.

According to the police, Naveen earlier moved to Dubai by spending Rs 1.20 lakh but returned home within a short period. He was then sent to Bahrain by his parents as he was staying at home without a job.