Jamili polls a threat to regional parties

Choutuppal(Yadadri-Bhongir): CPM central politburo member BV Raghavulu has warned that the “One Nation, One Election” policy being introduced under the name of simultaneous elections (Jamili elections) poses a threat to the existence of regional parties in the country.

He demanded that the Prime Minister explain who asked for the implementation of Jamili elections.

Raghavulustated that the claim that Jamili elections would prevent the wastage of time and money is entirely incorrect. He argued that the election process itself would be adversely affected by Jamili elections and warned that it could lead to authoritarianism. He added that Jamili elections would only benefit wealthy individuals who can afford to win elections. For these reasons, he said, the CPM party strongly opposes Jamili elections.

On Sunday, a public meeting was organized in the RTC Bus Station grounds in the town to mark the commencement of the three-day CPM district convention in Choutuppal. As part of the event, Red Shirt volunteers and party workers conducted a march and demonstration along the national highway in the town.