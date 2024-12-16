Live
- Four of a family killed in road accident in Bengal’s Cooch Behar
- Israel continues airstrikes across Syria, targeting military arsenals
- 2024 round-up: Govt completes disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam, GIC Re offer for sale
- Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Sees Surge in Ticket Occupancy After Arrest Incident, Breaks Box Office Records
- Best Budget-Friendly 50-Inch Smart TVs of 2024
- Inspector accused of sexual harassment
- Industry Minister Charts Vision for SWIFT City
- Sri Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji appointed as successor of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math
- Paytm Spreads Christmas Cheer with Discounts on Travel Bookings
- SCCL CMD on green mission
Just In
Jamili polls a threat to regional parties
CPM leader B V Raghavulu strongly opposes the move
Choutuppal(Yadadri-Bhongir): CPM central politburo member BV Raghavulu has warned that the “One Nation, One Election” policy being introduced under the name of simultaneous elections (Jamili elections) poses a threat to the existence of regional parties in the country.
He demanded that the Prime Minister explain who asked for the implementation of Jamili elections.
Raghavulustated that the claim that Jamili elections would prevent the wastage of time and money is entirely incorrect. He argued that the election process itself would be adversely affected by Jamili elections and warned that it could lead to authoritarianism. He added that Jamili elections would only benefit wealthy individuals who can afford to win elections. For these reasons, he said, the CPM party strongly opposes Jamili elections.
On Sunday, a public meeting was organized in the RTC Bus Station grounds in the town to mark the commencement of the three-day CPM district convention in Choutuppal. As part of the event, Red Shirt volunteers and party workers conducted a march and demonstration along the national highway in the town.