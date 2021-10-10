Jangaon: Ancient Adi Sheshu idol discovered

Jangaon: A stone inscription, an idol of Naga Veera and another idol of Adi Sheshu, believed to be of 10th or 11th centuries were found at Obula Keshwapur in Jangaon district. According to history enthusiast, Reddy Ratnakar Reddy, the sculpture is that of Adi Sheshu, also known as Vasuki, Anantha Sheshu.

The locals believe that the five feet idol of Adi Sheshu, located on the banks of a tank, which they call as Gangamma, is their saviour. They also believe that Adi Sheshu is the god of fertility. However, Reddy believes that the idol is of Adi Sheshu, the king of serpents.

The idol has the seven headed snake canopy, sword and shield, the emblem of a lion on the ornament around the waist can be seen. On the right, his wife Sirsha and on the left daughter Sulochana were also seen.

It indicates that the idol is of Adi Sheshu, Reddy said. The Jangaon area consists of many hillocks, steep soils with small streams. For this reason it is an ideal place for peacocks and snakes. Apparently, the Chalukyas may have erected a sculpture of Adi Sheshu, the king of snakes here, to say that snakes should not be killed, Reddy concluded. Adi Sheshu, who is usually seen with Lord Vishnu resting on it, is seldom seen separately depicting him as the king.