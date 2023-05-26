Jangaon: BRS needs Left support to keep BJP at bay said CPI leader Takkalapally Srinivas Rao

Jangaon : The support of Communists is essential for the ruling BRS as it faces a tough contest against the Congress and the BJP in the upcoming elections to the Assembly, CPI leader Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said.

Addressing the party cadres at Jangaon on Friday, he stressed the need for uniting the like-minded parties to dethrone the BJP at the Centre. “The onus is on secular parties to stop the BJP which relied on communal politics. The Left parties are in the forefront to end the regime of the BJP,” Rao said.

The people of Karnataka taught a lesson to the BJP in the recent Assembly polls. It indicates that the BJP can be dislodged from power if the Opposition reaches out to the people, explaining the anti-people policies of the saffron party, Rao said.

The BRS leadership needs to understand the importance of uniting the anti-BJP parties, he said. Rao said that the BRS was also facing problems due to its failure to fulfill the election promises.

Referring to the traction it gained through the Praja Poru Yatra and ‘Intintiki CPI’ programme, Rao expressed confidence that they along with the CPM could make a huge difference in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He emphasised the need for a proportional electoral system, expressing hope that it would end the regime of bourgeois parties.

Former MLA and Jangaon district secretary Ch Raja Reddy appealed to cadres to attend in large numbers for the public meeting in Kothagudem on June 4. Senior leaders P Sugunamma, J Ramesh, Akula Srinivas, Adi Sayanna and Mangalampally Janardhan were among others present.