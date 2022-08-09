Jayasudha denies news reports on joining BJP

Hyderabad: Veteran actress of Telugu film industry Jayasudha today denied news reports that she was joining BJP on August 21. She made it clear that she did not have any plans to contest in any elections. She also said she was not joining the BJP on the 21st of this month.

However, highly placed sources in the BJP said Jayasudha put some demands before the national leadership of the party and told that she would join the BJP if her demands were fulfilled. She also told them that she should get a promise from the Delhi leaders on the fulfilment of her demands if they wanted her to agree to their offer of joining the saffron party.

Jayasudha joined the Congress party in the presence of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and won from Secunderabad Assembly constituency as Congress candidate in 2009 Assembly elections. She distanced herself from the Congress party after the demise of YSR. In the year 2016, she joined the TDP in the presence of its national president Nara Chandra babu Naidu. However, she later quit the TDP and joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Tollywood actress turned politician Jayasudha is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party soon. According to the sources, Jayasudha has held talks with BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender where he is believed to have invited her to join BJP on August 21. Sources said that Jayasudha is willing to join BJP after meeting with Eatala Rajender.

It is known that Jayasudha won the 2009 elections from the Secunderabad constituency on Congress and lost in the 2014 elections. After 2014 loss, she kept herself away from active politics. Reports suggests that she will join BJP. It is believed that Jayasudha is ready to play a crucial role in Telangana politics.