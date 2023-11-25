JD Laxmi Narayana calls youth to take Barrelakka as their role model and urged them to come into politics

Live
Mahabubnagar: Stressing that it is high time for youth to enter into politics, JD Laxmi Narayana former CBI Director called on youth to bring a change in the traditional political systems of parties. Instead he urged youth to contest independently and fight for resolving the local issue of their region instead of joining any political party and compromising their interests.
He cited the example of Barrelakka and hailed her courage and determination at such a tender age of just 25 years. Campaigning in her support in Bollam village of Kollapur assembly constituency the former CBI director said that political parties are hijacking the issues of local people and their leadership is ignoring and failing to address the real issues of people and therefore he advocated abolishing party system and encouraged youth to plunge into politics as independent candidates and work with the like-minded people to run the government and get the problems of the people of their region.