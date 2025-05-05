Jhansi Reddy offers bonam to 2 village deities

Hanamkonda: Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy, in-charge of the Palakurthi constituency, offered on Sunday a bonam and energised villagers during the grand celebrations of the village deities Gangadevi and Katamarajulu at Kadavedi village in Devaruppula mandal. She participated as the chief guest in the traditional festivities organised under the leadership of local leaders, village elders, women and youth. She performed special puja to the deities and later took part in the cultural programmes and village procession.

Reddy stated that festivals passed down by our ancestors help preserve ancient traditions. She expressed happiness and honour in participating in such celebrations that reflect village unity and cultural heritage. She affirmed commitment to development of the village under the leadership of local MLA Yashaswini Reddy. ‘Efforts are being made to bring in various development programmes in roads, drinking water, education and health sectors. She promised to consider villagers’ issues and take appropriate action to resolve them.

Many local public representatives, party activists, village elders, women and youth participated in the event. After the programme, the villagers felicitated Reddy.