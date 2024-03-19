Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan appointed as in-charge governor of Telangana

President Draupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, paving the way for a new appointment to the position. In the interim, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has been given the additional responsibility of overseeing Telangana.

The President has issued orders for Radhakrishnan to not only serve as the Governor of Telangana but also take on the role of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. This move will remain in effect until a permanent Governor is appointed for Telangana.

The decision to appoint Radhakrishnan to oversee two states highlights his experience and ability to handle multiple responsibilities. This development comes amidst various political changes and adjustments within the governance structure of the region.