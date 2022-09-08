JNTU-H rolls out break-study policy

Hyderabad: In tune with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has brought changes in the existing courses for first-year students from this current academic year. The student-centric NEP will not only focus on academic knowledge but also give real-time experience by providing multiple entries.

Dr Manzoor Hussain, registrar, JNTUH, said, "As part of NEP implementation, for this academic year we have brought few changes in the existing courses. We have revised our syllabus and the rule and regulations. We have introduced a new policy called break-study policy. This policy will allow students to choose whether they want a one-year (certificate), two-year (diploma), three-year (degree) and four-year (Hons) courses as part of the four-year degree programme. As per this policy, students will be able to take a break of about one year to pursue their internship projects or any research work."

Students will be given an option to take a break at the end of the second and third year to pursue their internship. They can either pursue research and work in an organisation and then come back and complete their remaining semesters. According to the policy, only students who have successfully cleared all the subjects in the first four semesters will be eligible to take a break to pursue their internship.

Manzoor said that students with backlogs or poor attendance will not be eligible for the break-study policy and will have to submit sufficient proof for their reason behind poor attendance, only then they will be able to take a break from academics. This policy is been extended to all affiliated colleges.

Stretching on the examination pattern, the registrar said, "Pattern of the examination marks has been changed. As earlier internal marks was 25 but now it will be 40, and external will be 60 as against 75 marks. For internal along with the two exams and other activities like online presentation, postal presentation, report writing and also what all assignments will be given by the concerned teachers would be included in the regards to the policy.