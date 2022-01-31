JNTU-H to continue online classes for 1st, 2nd year UG students till Feb 14

Online classes for first and second year under graduate students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad will be continued till February 14 and later physical classes for will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Meanwhile, the offline classes and exams for the third and fourth year students and for all PG courses will begin from February 1. Accordingly, notices have been sent to the colleges affiliated to the university on the conduct of classes for students from various courses.

Following the orders of the state government on Saturday, all the schools and colleges in Telangana will reopen the institutions from February 1. The government decided to open the schools in the wake of slight decrease in the COVID-19 positive cases in the state.