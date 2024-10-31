JNTUH Registrar calls on Collector

Mahabubnagar: Ina significant move for educational development in Wanaparthy, JNTU Hyderabad University Registrar Prof Venkateshwar Rao met with Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi to discuss plans for constructing an engineering college and related infrastructure within the district. They reviewed the requirements for establishing the new JNTU Engineering College.

The Registrar emphasised the importance of providing timely infrastructure to ensure students have access to high-quality education and resources. “We are dedicated to providing all essential facilities to support the engineering college,” said the Collector, adding that the project is a priority for the district’s educational growth.

Later, Prof Rao met with a gathering of engineering college students to understand the prevalent academic environment and address any challenges they face. He told them to focus on their studies, assuring them that any issues regarding college infrastructure and resources would be resolved shortly.