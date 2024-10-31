Live
- NMPA launches Vigilance Awareness Week
- Govt providing significant support to dairy industry
- CAMPCO team meets Dr Soumya Swaminathan, asserts arecanut is not carcinogenic
- Man sentenced to life in POCSO case
- Forest Minister Khandre trespassed on HMT land, alleges HDK
- Opposition conspiring to obstruct caste census: Bhatti
- HDK did nothing for Channapatna when he was CM: DKS
- Nara Lokesh meets Sales Force representatives,. discusses on investment in AP
- Transgender woman Madhushree set to join police force
- Show Us the Money: Global South
Just In
JNTUH Registrar calls on Collector
Ina significant move for educational development in Wanaparthy, JNTU Hyderabad University Registrar Prof Venkateshwar Rao
Mahabubnagar: Ina significant move for educational development in Wanaparthy, JNTU Hyderabad University Registrar Prof Venkateshwar Rao met with Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi to discuss plans for constructing an engineering college and related infrastructure within the district. They reviewed the requirements for establishing the new JNTU Engineering College.
The Registrar emphasised the importance of providing timely infrastructure to ensure students have access to high-quality education and resources. “We are dedicated to providing all essential facilities to support the engineering college,” said the Collector, adding that the project is a priority for the district’s educational growth.
Later, Prof Rao met with a gathering of engineering college students to understand the prevalent academic environment and address any challenges they face. He told them to focus on their studies, assuring them that any issues regarding college infrastructure and resources would be resolved shortly.