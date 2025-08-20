Jogulamba Gadwal Demands Agricultural College and Higher Education Facilities

Gadwal: Former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to the state government to immediately sanction a new Agricultural College for Jogulamba Gadwal district, along with a degree college, polytechnic college, and hostels for boys and girls in Aiza town.

Currently, Telangana has eight agricultural colleges, and the state government has recently initiated three more in Nizamabad, Suryapet, and Kodangal. However, leaders point out that Jogulamba Gadwal, the southernmost district of Telangana, where over 80% of the population depends on agriculture, has been consistently neglected in terms of higher education and industrial development.

Agricultural Importance of Gadwal

Known as the “Nadigadda” region, Jogulamba Gadwal is situated between the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, making it one of the most fertile belts in Telangana. With two national highways passing through the district, the cotton seed produced here has a strong demand across several states.

The district is a major hub for cotton seed production, contributing to over 50% of the country’s total cotton seed supply. Farmers here cultivate high-quality seeds that are distributed nationwide. Leaders argue that establishing an agricultural college in Gadwal would not only provide access to advanced seed varieties but also empower farmers with modern agricultural practices, organic farming training, scientific pest control measures, and access to agricultural scientists. Additionally, such an institution could pave the way for the manufacturing of modern farming equipment locally.

Educational Backwardness in Aiza

For the past 15 years, the people of Aiza have been demanding a degree college, and for more than a decade, they have been seeking the establishment of a polytechnic college and separate hostels for boys and girls. Leaders expressed disappointment that despite continuous struggles, these demands have not yet been fulfilled.

Community Participation

The program was attended by several local leaders, including Aiza Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Kisan Morcha state executive member Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, Aiza Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Obul Reddy, Bellamkonda Nagaraju, Chinni Krishna, Booth Presidents Manu Reddy, Telugu Narasimha, Narasimha Reddy, Rajasekhar, Basanna Goud, Swamulu, and others.

The leaders collectively urged the Telangana government to consider the long-pending demands of Jogulamba Gadwal district and ensure educational and agricultural development in the region.