Jogulamba Temple EO Faces Corruption Allegations, Immediate Suspension Demanded

Mahabubnagar: NSUI Gadwal District President Venkatesh has demanded the immediate suspension of Alampur Jogulamba Temple Executive Officer (EO) Purender over allegations of corruption and misuse of authority.

Venkatesh met M.S.S. Somaraju, Principal Secretary to Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, in Hyderabad on Tuesday and lodged a formal complaint. He alleged that Purender, who has been overseeing the administration of Jogulamba, Jammulamma, and Pagunta temples for several years, has misappropriated funds and amassed assets worth crores through corrupt practices.

The complaint also pointed out that no audits have been conducted for years and that temple donations and offerings have not been properly accounted for. Venkatesh further alleged that bank officials, influenced by the EO, failed to intervene, and that devotees have been deprived of basic facilities due to administrative neglect.

Responding to the complaint, Principal Secretary Somaraju immediately contacted the Endowments Commissioner over the phone and instructed them to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report on the allegations.