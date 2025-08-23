Jogulamba Temple set to regain its past glory

Hyderabad: The famous Jogulamba Temple is set to regain its past glory as the Telangana government has prepared a master plan worth Rs 345 crore to restore the temple. The Jogulamba Temple Renovation Committee, chaired by Planning Board Vice- Chairman G Chinna Reddy, has decided to start temple’s renovation work immediately with a budget of Rs 4.9 crore.

The committee meeting, held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Pragathi Bhavan, was attended by Endowments Department Secretary Shailaja Ramayyar, Commissioner Venkatrao, spiritual advisor Govind Hari, and other officials from various departments.

The committee has decided to undertake renovation work in three phases. Immediate work includes setting up sign boards on highways, avenue plantation, sound and light show, and construction of bus stands. Future plans include construction of yagasala, cowshed, museum, car parking, lecture hall and installation of CCTV cameras. The committee has emphasized the importance of preserving the temple’s ancient structures while undertaking new constructions.