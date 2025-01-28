John Wesley Appointed as CPM Telangana State Secretary

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has undergone a significant leadership change in Telangana. John Wesley has been appointed as the new State Secretary of the party. The decision comes as part of the CPM's efforts to rejuvenate its leadership by adhering to its policy of relieving leaders aged above 70 from active roles in the state committee.

Senior leaders, including Thammineni Veerabhadram, former MLC Seetharamulu, and Narsing Rao, have stepped down from the state committee due to age restrictions. These leaders have played pivotal roles in the party's activities and have been instrumental in shaping its strategies in Telangana over the years.

John Wesley, the newly-appointed State Secretary, hails from Mahabubnagar district. Known for his grassroots connection and commitment to the party's principles, Wesley is expected to bring fresh energy to the CPM's activities in the state.

The leadership transition is part of the CPM's broader strategy to involve younger leaders and strengthen the party's presence in Telangana, focusing on addressing contemporary challenges and mobilizing public support for its policies.