Joining Cong was a mistake: Patancheru MLA’s private remark goes public

Hyderabad: Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy’s candid comments during a closed-door meeting on Sunday stirred fresh debates within the Congress camp. Speaking at a municipal election preparatory session in Patancheru, Reddy reportedly expressed regret over his decision to join the Congress, calling it a “wrong step” that failed to benefit his constituency or himself. According to sources, Reddy told his followers that his move to Congress had not yielded any positive results. “In view of the circumstances at that time, I took a wrong step and joined the Congress party. It did not benefit the constituency, the people or me even a hair’s breadth,” he is said to have remarked.

Highlighting his political journey, Reddy reminded attendees that he had been elected three times as an MLA from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He emphasised the importance of ensuring BRS victories in the upcoming municipal elections, urging his cadre to work systematically across departments to secure all 104 councillor seats in the five municipalities under the Patancheru constituency.

Though the meeting was held privately with his followers, Reddy’s statements have quickly spread, creating ripples in the Congress camp and energising BRS supporters ahead of the polls.