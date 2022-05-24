Journalist provides food for Palvoncha road mishap victims

Kothagudem: A senior journalist Talluri Srihari who works in electronic media from Sarapaka village on Tuesday turned a good samaritan. He distributed food for road accident victims who are undergoing treatment in Palvoncha hospital.

It is to mention here that a tractor ferrying people going for marriage turned turtle at Palvoncha on May 23 killing one and injuring 40 others. It is learnt that 70 people were on board and on the way to attend a marriage function when the incident took place.

The injured were shifted to Palvoncha hospital and they are undergoing treatment there. Heart wrenched Tallurti Srihari responded immediately and reached the hospital and distributed food to the injured.

The people at the hospital and Sarapaka villagers appreciated journalist for his service to the injured. They also recalled the service of scribe during the pandemic for industrial area of Sarapaka and Lakshmipuram village people.